IndiGo Sharjah-Lucknow Flight Makes Emergency Karachi Landing; Ailing Passenger Succumbs

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) informed that its flight 6E 1412 while on its way from Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) to Lucknow (India) was diverted to Karachi (Pakistan) due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the ailing passenger's life could not be saved and he was declared dead by the airport medical team. The airline also expressed condolences to the family of the passenger.

IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing

An official statement issued by IndiGo Airlines stated "IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team."

Another emergency landing

Last month, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Air India Express (AIE) made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport, India after it developed a hydraulic failure while on its way from Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates to Kozhikode international airport (India). There were 104 passengers on board when the aircraft made an emergency landing. Airport Director, C.V. Ravindran said in a statement, "The flight, IX 1346, landed safely under full emergency measures around 12.39 noon. Smoke was emanating from the rear left tyre of the aircraft even while it was landing and moving through the runway to the remote bay."

All the passengers were shifted to the international terminal building for security reasons and were taken care of with food and other essentials. Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the security agencies, Kerala Fire, city police and Rescue team. It also alerted the hospital in case of emergency.

