IndiGo To Resume Flight Operations From May 4 In 'phased Manner', Guidelines Issued

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3, IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased manner. Following PM’s statement, the aviation ministry announced that both international and domestic flights has been grounded till May 3.

"Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines," the airline said.

"India's leading airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, 2020," it added.

DGCA Extends Domestic & Foreign Passenger Flight Suspension Till May 3

Following PM Modi's address to the nation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension of the suspension of passenger operations until May 3. Flight operations, both international and domestic which were initially banned until April 15, will remain suspended till 23:59 hours on May 3, the DGCA announced. However, the DGCA has permitted the movement of cargo and such operations and has issued guidelines on the functioning of the same.

All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till11:59pm of 03 May 2020. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) April 14, 2020

PM Modi announces lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

