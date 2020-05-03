INS Jalashwa In Bay Of Bengal Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Frontline Workers

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal paid a tribute to the Coronavirus warriors that include doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and all the frontline workers who are fighting against the pandemic. Notably, the INS Jalashwa is also one of the warships that is being readied for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Gulf countries.

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the #CoronaWarriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OslZSCuATS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Read: Armed Forces to pay tribute to Covid warriors on Sunday; here's all that is scheduled

Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard ships will be seen at 24 places including in Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalore, Kavaratti, Karaikal, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatanam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabundur, Hut bay, and Campbel Bay. Along with it, the Naval air stations at Goa are organizing a human chain on the runway to honour the ''corona warriors''.

Further, the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. They will display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage.

Read: Indian Air Force conducts flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to frontline workers; watch

Armed forces pay tribute to COVID warriors

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs — Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities on May 3 as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel, and media who are fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read: WB CM Mamata slams Guv Dhankar amid mismatch of Covid data between Centre & state

Read: Indian Air Force conducts booming flypast over Delhi's Rajpath for Covid warriors; WATCH