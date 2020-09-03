Sanjay Raut Responds To Kangana, Says 'instead Of Playing Twitter Games, Go To Police'

Responding to actor Kangana Ranaut's claims of exposing the Bollywood-Drug nexus, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has stated that if anyone has any such information they should inform the government or the police authorities. Taking a veiled dig at the Manikarnika actor, Raut stated that it is up to the media to decide the 'importance' given to a person. The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier told Ranaut to not return to Mumbai alleging that she had 'insulted' Mumbai Police by her critical opinions.

"It is up to the media to decide the amount of significance given to a person. If someone has any such information (about the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus) then instead of playing games on Twitter, they should go to the government or the police and tell whatever they know. This is all I have to say," Raut told ANI on Thursday.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Names & 'requests' Bollywood Stars To Take Drug Tests, Present Clean Sample

Kangana Ranaut battles Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

READ | BJP Slams Raut For 'open Threat' To Kangana, Says 'MVA Safeguarding Bollywood-drug Mafia'

Raut’s statement came in the wake of her tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

'Get blood test done for young heroes'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana had said that most Bollywood actors consume drugs almost ‘like water' and that nearly everyone has been exposed to hard drugs. The Tanu Weds Manu star also claimed that the stars often flaunt with gestures that they were involved with drugs, and this made brands hype them up.

She claimed that even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to consumption of drugs, "All the stars campaign for these politicians so how can they not be there. It is like a symbiotic relationship, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours, that's how this works. Whenever we see politicians with stars we see them campaigning only, what else do they do together?" she asked. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she also 'requested' big Bollywood stars to give their blood samples for a drug test citing rumours that they are "cocaine addicts". Kangana wrote that she wants them to bust these rumours as these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.

READ | In CBI's Sushant Probe, 'therapist' Susan Walker Reaches DRDO Guest House For Questioning

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Varun's Statement Out; Rhea's Father Quizzed For 5 Hrs