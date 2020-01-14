International Kite Festival 2020: Glimpses Of 'coloured Sky' In Ahemdabad

The last day of 31st International Kite Festival hosted by Ahemdabad is January 14 after being launched by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and Cheif Minister Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront on January 7. The special event has drawn tourists and kite flyers from other parts of the world every year since it began in 1989.

The locals were especially seen 'proud' of the sky being 'coloured' with multiple kites in all shapes and sizes. For the people, it was an occasion to showcase their skills and take part in flying competitions. Here are some glimpses of this year's International Kite Festival in Ahemdabad where153 people took part from 43 countries and 115 participated from 12 states. On January 12, even actors including Shradha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took part in the celebrations.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp launched #IKF2020 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in the presence of Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat this morning and welcomed all 153 kite flyers from 43 countries and 115 from 12 states of India and invited people to visit and enjoy the amazing event pic.twitter.com/b7R1N5S9Mc — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) January 7, 2020

Attended International Kite festival inaugurated by honourable governor of Gujarat Shri @ADevvrat, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp .#IKF2020 pic.twitter.com/MAsZX5tN2j — Amit Thaker (@AmitThakerBJP) January 8, 2020

From sparrows to lions, glimpses of festival

Watch these huge, beautiful kites making sky a big deep sea. 🤩❤



It is so satisfying to watch the people's who came from the different countries to #ahmedabad and showcasing us their skills in #InternationalKiteFestival2020#IKF2020 #myamdavadshot @GujaratTourism pic.twitter.com/pOanCoQZvN — ⚡ Vraj Shah 📸 (@vrajshahspeaks) January 8, 2020

Glimpses from the Inaugural Function of International Kite Festival 2020. #IKF is one of the most-awaited Indian festivals that attracts a crowd from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/M3rWOs7yq4 — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) January 7, 2020

GUJARAT TOURISM

International Kite Festival 2020: Ahmedabad

Type- cultural

Date-6-14 january

It is the part of official celebration of 'Uttarayan' or 'Makar sankranti. The Gujarat capital has been hosting the International kite festival since 1989. pic.twitter.com/NPxux25F7q — Vishal kr (@Vishal27634674) January 10, 2020

INTERNATIONAL KITE FLYING FESTIVAL IN AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT.



This is every year event before Utrayan which is celebrated on 14th Jan’ pic.twitter.com/QmsOIWzfEc — 🇮🇳Jagdish Sethi🇮🇳 (@jcsethi) January 12, 2020

@Varun_dvn & @ShraddhaKapoor enjoying the kite festival 2020 in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Jcv0HRAITj — Varun Dhawan FC ˢᵈ³ (@LoyalVarunFan) January 12, 2020

"International Kite Festival 2020 Ahmedabad"

Take a part and enjoy kite festival, that is currently ongoing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



It is a special event and draws tourists from India and other parts of the world. pic.twitter.com/nFb9dt8EvF — Amdavad City Tour (@Amdavad_sights) January 11, 2020

