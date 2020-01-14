International Kite Festival 2020: Glimpses Of 'coloured Sky' In Ahemdabad

The last day of 31st International Kite Festival hosted by Ahemdabad is January 14 after being launched by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and Cheif Minister Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront on January 7. The special event has drawn tourists and kite flyers from other parts of the world every year since it began in 1989.
The locals were especially seen 'proud' of the sky being 'coloured' with multiple kites in all shapes and sizes. For the people, it was an occasion to showcase their skills and take part in flying competitions. Here are some glimpses of this year's International Kite Festival in Ahemdabad where153 people took part from 43 countries and 115 participated from 12 states. On January 12, even actors including Shradha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took part in the celebrations.
CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp launched #IKF2020 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in the presence of Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat this morning and welcomed all 153 kite flyers from 43 countries and 115 from 12 states of India and invited people to visit and enjoy the amazing event pic.twitter.com/b7R1N5S9Mc— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) January 7, 2020
Attended International Kite festival inaugurated by honourable governor of Gujarat Shri @ADevvrat, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp .#IKF2020 pic.twitter.com/MAsZX5tN2j— Amit Thaker (@AmitThakerBJP) January 8, 2020
Watch these huge, beautiful kites making sky a big deep sea. 🤩❤— ⚡ Vraj Shah 📸 (@vrajshahspeaks) January 8, 2020
It is so satisfying to watch the people's who came from the different countries to #ahmedabad and showcasing us their skills in #InternationalKiteFestival2020#IKF2020 #myamdavadshot @GujaratTourism pic.twitter.com/pOanCoQZvN
Glimpses from the Inaugural Function of International Kite Festival 2020. #IKF is one of the most-awaited Indian festivals that attracts a crowd from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/M3rWOs7yq4— Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) January 7, 2020
GUJARAT TOURISM— Vishal kr (@Vishal27634674) January 10, 2020
International Kite Festival 2020: Ahmedabad
Type- cultural
Date-6-14 january
It is the part of official celebration of 'Uttarayan' or 'Makar sankranti. The Gujarat capital has been hosting the International kite festival since 1989. pic.twitter.com/NPxux25F7q
Read - Makar Sankranti 2020: Few Places In Mumbai To Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival
INTERNATIONAL KITE FLYING FESTIVAL IN AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT.— 🇮🇳Jagdish Sethi🇮🇳 (@jcsethi) January 12, 2020
This is every year event before Utrayan which is celebrated on 14th Jan’ pic.twitter.com/QmsOIWzfEc
In pictures: Foreign kitists flying kites at International Kite Festival venue, Sabarmati Riverfront in Amdavad. @amdavadtak @balmukundmadhu @chintanjbuch @JapanPathak @brijdoshi @ahmedabad_info @InfoGujarat @InfoVadodaraGoG @p4prapti #IKF2020 pic.twitter.com/AVC4DgeGbI— harshoza (@harshoza03) January 9, 2020
@Varun_dvn & @ShraddhaKapoor enjoying the kite festival 2020 in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Jcv0HRAITj— Varun Dhawan FC ˢᵈ³ (@LoyalVarunFan) January 12, 2020
Read - Makar Sankranti In Delhi And Places To Fly The Kite In The National Capital
અમદાવાદ : આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય પતંગોત્સવ બે દિવસ રહેશે બંધ, વાંચો શું છે કારણ Connect Gujarat#International Kite Festival 2020#LetsTalkCity #IKF2020#Ahmedabad #Amdavad #Karnavati #Gujarat— Let's talk Gujarat! (@LetsTalkGujarat) January 13, 2020
Via https://t.co/8Kf3rSSgTk https://t.co/3njxQpFVsU pic.twitter.com/h3GAOETfUA
"International Kite Festival 2020 Ahmedabad"— Amdavad City Tour (@Amdavad_sights) January 11, 2020
Take a part and enjoy kite festival, that is currently ongoing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
It is a special event and draws tourists from India and other parts of the world. pic.twitter.com/nFb9dt8EvF
Quick Glimpse of #IKF2020 Day 2 pic.twitter.com/HMr6n4NASK— Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) January 8, 2020
Read - Makar Sankranti 2020: Know The Best Places To Fly Your Beautiful Kite In Maharashtra
Read - When Is Makar Sankranti In 2020? Know All About The Kite Flying Festival In India