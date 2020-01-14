The Debate
International Kite Festival 2020: Glimpses Of 'coloured Sky' In Ahemdabad

General News

The last day of 31st International Kite Festival hosted by Ahemdabad is Jan 14 after being launched on Jan 7 and netizens share glimpses of 'coloured skies'.

International Kite Festival 2020

The last day of 31st International Kite Festival hosted by Ahemdabad is January 14 after being launched by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and Cheif Minister Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront on January 7. The special event has drawn tourists and kite flyers from other parts of the world every year since it began in 1989. 

The locals were especially seen 'proud' of the sky being 'coloured' with multiple kites in all shapes and sizes. For the people, it was an occasion to showcase their skills and take part in flying competitions. Here are some glimpses of this year's International Kite Festival in Ahemdabad where153 people took part from 43 countries and 115 participated from 12 states. On January 12, even actors including Shradha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took part in the celebrations. 

From sparrows to lions, glimpses of festival

