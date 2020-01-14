Makar Sankranti 2020: Few Places In Mumbai To Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival

Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the Divine Being, Surya or Sun. The festival symbolises the first day of the Sun’s transit into Makara i.e. Capricorn. It marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is associated by many names such as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in South India, and more. In 2020, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 In Maharashtra, people celebrate this festival by exchanging til-gul ladoos.

In Gujarat, everyone keenly awaits this festival to fly kites or patang in Hindi. Here are a few places in Mumbai where you can go flying kites to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Shivaji Park

Shivaji Park is a public park located in Dadar, Mumbai. When you visit the park, you will notice cricketers practising and people jogging. The wide field is just the right place for you to celebrate the kite flying festival.

Oval Maidan

Oval Maidan is one of the largest recreational grounds located in Churchgate, Mumbai. This ground has an old-soothing vibe which cannot be matched. Flying a kite here is something that you will enjoy thoroughly. The place is open from 5 am to 10 pm.

Juhu Chowpatty

If you do not mind touristy crowd watching you fly kites, then Juhu Chowpatty is one of the best places to celebrate this kite flying festival. The crowd is usually very excited here. Get your friends and family and celebrate Makar Sankranti by cutting as many kites as you can.

TMC Garden

TMC Garden is located in Thane. The place is filled with cute picnic benches and has a special area for children to play. The garden is green and spacious which is perfect to fly kites. The timings of the park are 7 am to 7 pm.

