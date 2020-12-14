IRCTC Sends 1.9 Crore Emails Highlighting PM Modi's Ties With Sikhs Amid Farmers' Protest

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, (IRCTC) sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to its customers listing 13 decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the Sikh community, amidst farmers' protest against the BJP government's three farm laws.

'The mails have been sent to all': IRCTC

IRCTC, a railway PSU, emailed to its customers the 47-page booklet—'PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikh—as part of the government's 'public interest' outreach to make people aware of the bills and also to squash myths about them, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The booklets are in Hindi, English and Punjabi.

"The emails, which were discontinued on December 12, were sent to the entire database of IRCTC, where passengers key in their details while booking tickets," the officials said.

The PSU denied reports that the emails had been sent to only members of the Sikh community. "The mails have been sent to all, irrespective of any particular community. This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest," an official statement from IRCTC said.

'Why are some surprised if...'

"IRCTC sent out 1.9 crore emails in five days till October 12," a source in the national transporter told PTI. Officials also said that the move to send out the emails was a conscious choice as part of a communication strategy for the public interest.

"Which professional company or corporate doesn't analyse the demographic profile of the audience where the communication is to be delivered to? Why are some surprised if a government organisation is able to do as much or even better than what the corporates do day in and day out? One should be happy that the government of the day is as good in disseminating information in the public interest," said an official.

The booklet speaks of the justice given to the 1984 riot victims, FCRA registration granted to Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, no taxes on langar, the Kartarpur corridor among other things under 13 heads. The booklet was released by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on December 1.

Meanwhile, the heads of all Farmer Unions protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day hunger strike on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Sunday. The hunger strike between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.

(With PTI inputs)