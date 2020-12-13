Prakash Javadekar Slams Targeting Of Republic TV Amid CEO's Arrest, Cites SC's Criticism

Condemning the arrest of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has stated that the way Maharashtra government is targetting the network, it has been criticised by the Supreme Court as well. "The public has also criticised the ongoing witch hunt," Javadekar said in a press conference on Sunday morning. The network's CEO, Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday morning and has been produced before the court.

#FreeRepublicCEONow | Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the arrest of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani: The way one channel is being targetted is condemnable. Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/jqJ3oFhsew — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

Republic CEO arrested

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

Arnab's appeal

Appealing to the citizens of the country, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss. Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid."

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested over 10 people till date. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead name India Today. As per Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 100 hours. It has also filed a separate FIR naming top editors of the network, editorial staff and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC, and demanded access to the newsroom's software. Mumbai police's probe continues.

