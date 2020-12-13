Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani Remanded To Mumbai Police Custody Till Dec 15 After Arrest

In a major setback, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani, after arresting him earlier this morning in connection to the alleged TRP scam. Republic TV's counsel - senior advocate Abad Ponda had argued as to how the police have hounded the network in one case after another, since the network's coverage of the Palghar mob lynching. Previously, on November 4, Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence by the Mumbai police, with the police physically assaulting and dragging him, out of his home in a police van.

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested over 10 people till date. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead name India Today. As per Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 100 hours. It has also filed a separate FIR naming top editors of the network, editorial staff and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC, and demanded access to the newsroom's software. Mumbai police had already arrested Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh and kept him in Taloja Jail for 26 days before he was granted bail.