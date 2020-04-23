How Alka Lamba Celebrated Youth Congress After Arnab Goswami's Attackers' Confession

Mere hours after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at about quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night, Congress leader Alka Lamba celebrated the attack.

Furthermore, she went on to hail the Congress Youth Wing, following the attackers confessing to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they belonged to the Congress Youth Wing and were sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. Alka Lamba in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress"

युवा काँग्रेस जिंदाबाद :) 🇮🇳👍. — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) April 22, 2020

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

On Wednesday evening, Lamba in a tweet had said that Congress workers across the country are upset with Arnab Goswami for his statement on Sonia Gandhi. She threatened that if Maharashtra CM does not take action against him then nobody can stop the Congress workers from hitting the streets.

The two goons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them by NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, several hours and much effort after the incident and ensuing complaint, which has been pasted below.

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

#SoniaGoonsAttackArnab | WATCH: Arnab narrates the physical attack on him by Congress goons https://t.co/ehkpNESnKV pic.twitter.com/uMMaVQVfmy — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020

