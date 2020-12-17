'Issue Should Be Resolved Soon': BKU Agrees With SC Approach, Firm On Repeal Of Farm Law

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union agreed with the Supreme Court's observation that the ongoing standoff between the farmers and the Centre should be resolved soon. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was responding to the proceedings in the SC where a three-judge bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian was hearing the pleas seeking the removal of protestors from the Delhi borders. Besides BKU, BKU- Sidhupur, BKU- Rajewal, BKU- Lakhowal, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, BKU- Dakaunda, BKU- Doaba and Kul Hind Kisan Federation have been impleaded as respondents in this matter.

Refuting the contention that the farmers' unions had blocked the roads, Tikait argued that the police had put up barricades. He also expressed BKU's willingness to talk with the Centre if invited by the latter. However, he made it clear that there would be no compromise with the demand to repeal the three farm laws. Speaking to ANI, a farmer protesting at the Haryana-Delhi border said, "We're ready for more rounds of talks. Government is taking SC's help now so their ego is not hurt. Table talks should be shown live".

Petition in SC

The original petitioner Rishabh Sharma had argued that the blocking of the roads and border points has affected the persons travelling to Delhi for medical treatment. According to Sharma, it was necessary to avoid such a mass gathering owing to the possibility of COVID-19 spread among the protesters. In his prayer, the petitioner demanded a direction to open all borders of the national capital. Moreover, he called for the shifting of protesters to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

Earlier in the day, the SC reiterated its inclination to form a committee to hold talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre. During the hearing, the top court heard arguments put forth by many counsels including senior advocate Harish Salve, senior advocate P Chidambaram, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General KK Venugopal. However, it refrained from passing a substantive order as one of the 8 farmers' unions added as respondents were represented in the SC. But it directed that notice should be served on these farmers' associations by Friday and liberty was granted to move the vacation bench.

