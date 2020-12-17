AAP MLAs Tear Copies Of Centre's Farm Laws, Kejriwal Govt Tables Resolution Against It

Backing the protesting farmers at Delhi's borders, AAP MLA Kailash Gehlot on Friday, tabled a resolution against the Centre's 3 Farm bills in the Delhi Assembly. Tearing copies of the laws, he said, "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers". Incidentally, the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President's assent.

Delhi: AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tears copy of Centre's Farm Laws during a special Delhi assembly session called to discuss farmers' agitation.



On Monday, as instructed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP cadres and the party chief himself sat on a day-long hunger strike from 8 AM to 5 PM, in support of the farmers' protests. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation. AAP has also alleged that the new laws were only for the 'benefit of capitalists'.

Rajya Sabha's farm debate ruckus

While opposing the two bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. In other videos, Singh is also seen angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos. Later MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for the entire monsoon session.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.