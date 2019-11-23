Rajnath: Nobody Should Object To Guv Asking BJP To Form Govt In Maharashtra

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was no reason for the Congress, Shiv Sena or Sharad Pawar to have doubts on the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in government formation in Maharashtra. "The Governor can ask anyone to form the government when he is fully satisfied that the party has the majority needed. It is up to the Governor's discretion, nobody should have an objection to that," Singh told news agency ANI in Lucknow.

'Let us see what happens in floor test'

Responding to the allegations that the BJP would fail in the majority test in the state Assembly, being raised by the Congress and Shiv Sena, Rajnath Singh said, "Let us see what happens in floor test but I believe that they must have had required numbers, that is why they were invited. The majority will have to be proven in the floor test, but I have faith that the Governor must have felt that they (BJP) have a majority and only then did he allow us to stake a claim."

Rajnath Singh extended wishes to CM Fadnavis & Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh congratulated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after they were sworn-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Singh said he believes that the newly formed BJP-NCP government will work together for the progress and prosperity of the State.

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am extremely confident that they will jointly work for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

