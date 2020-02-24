Ivanka Trump Praises The Beauty And Grandeur Of The Taj Mahal, Terms It "awe Inspiring"

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump who visited the Taj Mahal on Monday along with the rest of the visiting First Family of the US, shared photographs with the monument and said that the beauty of the Taj Mahal is 'awe-inspiring'.

Ivanka along with husband Jared Kushner visited the Taj Mahal on the first day of President Trump's maiden visit to India, and Ivanka posted a pair of pictures.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump wrote a note in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal, praising the beauty of one of the Seven Wonder of the World.

US President Donald Trump penned a heartfelt note in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. Trump, who is on a 2-day visit to India, visited the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. In the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal, President Trump wrote:

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India"

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with their family landed in Agra to visit The Taj Mahal on Monday, February 24, after the mega Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad. The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival.

The US President and Melania Trump strolled in the gardens and courtyard of the Taj Mahal and were seen admiring the monument, stopping routinely for pictures. The couple was accompanied by a government official who acquainted them with the story of the Taj Mahal.

