J&K: 152 Foreign Returnees Who Concealed Their Travel History, Traced & Put In Quarantine

Amid the coronavirus threat that looms large on the country, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday, March 26, said that those who did not reveal their foreign travel history have been traced and put under quarantine in the view of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The district magistrate took to Twitter to request people to report about their foreign travel history in order to avert the COVID-19 crisis for which the entire country has been placed under a 21-day complete lockdown.

Control Room traced 152 undeclared cases of perons returned from UAE, Iran,Hungary,Taiwan,Malysia, Combodia, Italy,Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia,Kazakhstan. Put under quarantine.We continue to request people to come forward and self-report. Help docs,Urself,family & society. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 25, 2020

READ | PM Modi Busts Myths Around Coronavirus, Appeals People To Take Disease Seriously

READ | MHA Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Movement Of Goods And Others Exempted

11 infected in Jammu and Kashmir

Four people, hailing from Bandipora district, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 11, officials said. The four who tested positive happened to be close contacts of the one tested positive on Tuesday, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in his tweet.

#COVID19#JammuAndKashmir

4 more persons, all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday. All 5 reported to have participated together in religious event @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 25, 2020

READ | Maharashtra: Mumbai's Busiest Markets To Reopen For People To Stock Up Essentials

READ | Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish, Asks ‘no Relief For Stranded Biharis?' Amid Covid Lockdown

Covid-19 crisis in India

In the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an emergency lockdown in the entire nation keeping in mind the massive surge in the number of infected cases in India.

The number of individuals infected has surged to 606 while 42 cases have recovered according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Whereas there have been 12 deaths due to the deadly virus in the country as Gujarat reported the death of an 85-year-old woman late on March 25.

(Image source - AP)