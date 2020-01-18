Shiv Sena Questions Police's Role In Kashmir Valley After Davinder Singh's Arrest

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna on Saturday, January 18, questioned the role of police in the Kashmir Valley after the arrest of Deputy SP Davinder Singh along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

The piece read, "Cross border infiltration is ongoing in Kashmir. But the police machinery is being used to help the terrorists in Kashmir to safely cross the border (to Pakistan) and a President's medal awardee Deputy SP was arrested for doing so."

"In Kashmir (it seems), the government is using the police for some other purposes, what will the country's Home Ministry say if somebody has a doubt in connection with the Pulwama attacks," read the Saamna editorial.

'Removal of 370 should be visible on Republic Day'

Speaking about the impact of the abrogation of article 370 and the former state's administration reshuffling into two union territories, the party in its mouthpiece stated that it should be visible during the Republic Day celebrations.

It read, "Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory. It is being ruled by the Centre through President's Rule. The government had removed Article 370 in a historic decision."

"The joy and excitement in the people over the removal of 370 should be visible in the Republic Day celebrations this time. The tricolour should be seen flying over all houses in Kashmir, it is the least that can be expected."

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested

The deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, along with two other Hizbul terrorists, was arrested in South Kashmir on January 12. As per reports, he was allegedly arrested while ferrying two Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area.

It was reported that Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught their car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

(With ANI Inputs)