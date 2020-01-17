Rahul Gandhi Targets NIA Over Davinder Singh's Arrest, Tweets Wrong Name Of Its Chief

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attempted to politicise the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Davinder Singh, giving a clean chit to Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack, he has now questioned the NIA. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he has claimed that the "best way to silence" a matter is to hand it to the NIA.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi has added that NIA is headed by "another Modi." However, in a massive goof-up - he has misspelt the initials of the NIA chief. While he has written it as "YK", the name The DG of NIA is Yogesh Chander Modi (YC Modi). He has also said that under YC Modi - the case is "as good as dead" because he is the one who investigated Gujarat Riots and Haren Pandya's assassination. He has reiterated the questions he raised the previous day - "Who wants to silence terrorist Davinder and who?"

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA.



The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced



And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

Rahul targets PM, HM NSA

Breaking his silence on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that Singh should be tried in a fast track court and if he is found guilty, he must be given "harshest possible sentence." The Gandhi family scion also claimed that he should be charged with treason.

However, sharing a poster, Rahul Gandhi has asked why the Central government is silent on the matter. He has also similarly attempted to absolve Pakistan of the Pulwama terror attack by seeking details of the DySP's 'role'. He has questioned the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the National Security Advisor and claimed that they are maintaining a silence over the issue.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi.



He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUp pic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport, as per news agency PTI. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Davinder Singh had also received Rs 12 lakh from the terrorists to ferry them to Jammu and then Chandigarh for their onward journey to New Delhi, IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told. Notably, he was awarded 'Police Medal for Meritorious Service' in 2019.

He is being interrogated by various intelligence agencies, including IB, military intelligence and RAW, besides the police.

Singh had disclosed that he had put up the terrorists at his Indira Nagar house in Srinagar, right next to the Army''s 15 Corps Headquarters, and thereafter accompanied them to Jammu in a car driven by the Hizbul overground worker, news agency PTI stated quoting intelligence sources. Currently, he was also on duty ensuring security cover for the envoys of 15 countries who visited Srinagar at the Union government’s invitation last week.

