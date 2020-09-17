J&K: Security Forces Seize Large Stock Of Explosives From 2 Jaish Hideouts In Awantipora

Security forces on Thursday busted two terrorists’ hideouts in the forest area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the forest village of Gadikhal Awantipor, police along with Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in the area," a police spokesman said. He said during the operation, two hideouts of proscribed terror outfit JeM were busted and subsequently destroyed.

The things that were recovered from these hideouts include, two explosive dumps that were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 litres plastic tanks. In one plastic tank, 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and in another plastic tank 50 detonators. Both were recovered by the security forces.

“The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting,” the spokesman said.

By virtue of this recovery, security forces have averted some major terror attack by means of explosive substances. A case under FIR number 126/2020 under relevant sections of the UAPA has been registered in Awantipora police station and investigation has been taken up.

Pertinently, on September 10 security forces found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Chatloora area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The IED was detected by a joint party of Police and 32 RR from a road in the area, hence preventing a major tragedy. However, the next day an army Major and a soldier were injured in an explosion that took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations (CVFs) by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with 449 instances reported in August only. Official data reveals there have been over 2,330 ceasefire violations along the LoC this year. A total of 3,168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018.

The government of India led by then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had entered into a border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the LoC on November 26, 2003. However, according to officials shelling and firing by Pakistani troops since last year is so heavy that virtually it has made the 2003 truce redundant. India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

