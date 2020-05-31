Maharashtra Govt Issues Guidelines For Its Employees As Centre Plans Phased 'Unlock 1'

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released the latest guidelines for phased re-opening of the country and it has been termed as -'Unlock 1'. Following the national directives, States have also issued guidelines for non-containment zones ahead of reopening. The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued specific protocols for its employees resuming to work in non-containment zones of the state.

As per the guidelines, all State Government employees and visitors will be screened through a thermal scanner before entering the office. Workers have to wear a three-ply mask or surgical mask while working in the office. Along with this, the windows of the office building will remain open throughout the day to allow ventilation. Employees must strictly maintain three feet distance from each other while working. For this, each company must revise its seating arrangements.

MHA guidelines for workplace

The guidelines for the phased re-opening 'Unlock 1' of the nationwide lockdown will come into effect from June 1, 2020. The new directive by the MHA strictly emphasizes on covering the face at all times. It also suggests maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance in public places in order to maintain social distancing. Additional rules and regulations have been issued for workplaces.

"As far as possible the practice of Work from Home should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments. Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas," read the directives.

The MHA said that frequent sanitization should be conducted for the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact, including between shifts. "All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure the adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc," the directives read.

Continuing with its earlier order, the MHA said that spitting in public places will be punishable with fine and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30. It has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

