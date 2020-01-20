J&K Tainted Cop Davinder Singh's Bangladesh Visits Being Investigated: DGP Dilbag Singh

After DSP Davinder Singh was arrested with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists a few days back, Director-General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the Bangladesh visits of DSP Davinder Singh were being investigated.

"It has come to our knowledge that his (Davinder's) daughters studied in Bangladesh. It is being investigated if his visits were only restricted to that angle," Singh said at a press conference.

Adding further he stated that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on a case that has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"That case has been transferred to NIA, it will not be right for me to comment on it. Some findings have come out, they are before NIA. His custody is being given to the investigating agency. It is being investigated in the right direction," said Singh.

The NIA has registered a case against DSP Davinder Singh and has begun investigating the matter it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16.

During the press conference, Dilbag Singh revealed the identities of the terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian on January 20.

"Today in Shopian we neutralized 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 and was on a top position in Hizbul Mujahideen. He had 19 FIRs against him and was also involved in the killing of 4 civilians and 4 cops," he said.

"The second was Adil Sheikh and the third is being identified as Jahangir," he added.

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport, as per news agency PTI. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and seized the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Davinder Singh had also received Rs 12 lakh from the terrorists to ferry them to Jammu and then Chandigarh for their onward journey to New Delhi, IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said. Notably, he was awarded 'Police Medal for Meritorious Service' in 2019.

He is being interrogated by various intelligence agencies, including IB, military intelligence and RAW, besides the police.

Singh had disclosed that he had put up the terrorists at his Indira Nagar house in Srinagar, right next to the Army's 15 Corps Headquarters, and thereafter accompanied them to Jammu in a car driven by the Hizbul overground worker, news agency PTI stated quoting intelligence sources. Currently, he was also on duty ensuring security cover for the envoys of 15 countries who visited Srinagar at the Union government’s invitation last week.

(With inputs from ANI)