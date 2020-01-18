NIA Takes Over J&K Tainted Cop Davinder Singh's Case; Details Here

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of J&K Police Davinder Singh case. The FIR was re-registered after the agency received the orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NIA takes over

READ: J&K Cop Davinder Singh Suspended For Sheltering Hizbul Terrorists At His Residence

According to the FIR, “three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and Davinder Singh were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in police station Qazigund as FIR No. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 under Sections 7/25 Arms Act, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act and Sections 18,19,20,38, 39 of UA(P) Act by the J&K Police.” Top sources in the agency say that in all likelihood, Davinder Singh will be brought to the NIA Hqs in the national capital for further questioning.

An NIA team will likely be going to Kashmir on Monday. NIA's forensic expert team will also examine the arms and ammunition -- AK-47, hand grenades, pistol, and mobile phone - that was recovered from DySP Devendra Singh's car and home. The agency had already started a parallel investigation. Davinder Singh has already been questioned by multiple agencies – J&K Police, RAW, IB, and NIA. Sources say preliminary investigations suggests that it wasn’t the first time Davinder Singh had helped terrorists to move around. Sources say DySP Davinder Singh had received Rs 12 lakh to move the two key Hizbul Mujahideen operatives who were also arrested with him.

READ: MHA Asks NIA To Probe DSP Davinder Singh In Terror Case

Two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from Davinder Singh's residence after police raided the house. Police had arrested Singh along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf. What is still not clear at this stage is whether Davinder Singh was working on behest of any agency to infiltrate the terrorist ranks? National security experts say that it is unlikely that the agencies would like to expose their assets by admitting that Davinder was working for them. However, this remains just one of the theories which is yet to be corroborated by any agency.

READ: Shiv Sena Questions Police's Role In Kashmir Valley After Davinder Singh's Arrest

So far, investigations indicate that he was working for the terrorist group in the valley. In fact, he had ferried Hizbul terrorist Naveed Babu to Chandigarh in the past. Colleagues of Davinder Singh say that he had the knack of throwing the rulebook out of the window. “He was suspended for selling the very contraband that his team had seized. When SOG was launched, Kashmiri officers were reluctant to join this unit. It was at this time, Davinder who was already in suspension, thought it was the right time to spring back. Those who joined the SOG at that time got an instant promotion.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On J&K DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Toes Pakistan's Line

After he joined the SOG, there were operations that raised suspicion but counter-terror operations have a very thin line and you never know when you overstep it,” said a senior J&K police officer who has worked with Davinder.