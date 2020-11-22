Jaish Terrorist Ratted Out By Associate Arrested In J&K's Pulwama By Security Forces

Indian Army informed that a person actively involved with terrorists has been apprehended in Pulwama in J&K on Saturday during a joint operation. Following a spot interrogation, the person revealed information about a terrorist nearby who was also arrested by the Indian Army in Kashmir. As of now, the joint operation has been terminated.

"Operation Chatpura Mohalla"

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps informed that in a joint operation launched on the evening of November 21 based on intelligence inputs, a cordon was established to arrest a person from Handwara for being actively involved with terrorists. After the arrest of the person, the terrorist was also spotted and arrested based on the inputs given by the person whose name has not been revealed by the authorities yet. The terrorist arrested by the Indian Army in J&K's Kashmir valley has been identified as a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative. He was arrested by the Indian Army in the Chatpora Bonera area and arms & ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Op Chatpura Mohalla, #Pulwama.

A joint operation was launched late evening on 21 Nov 20 based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a person from #Handwara, who was actively involved with terrorists.

Cordon was established and the person was apprehended.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/FXtPbAmMYt — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 22, 2020

"A cordon was established and a person involved with a terrorist was successfully apprehended in the operation. Spot interrogation revealed the presence of a terrorist in a nearby madrassa. After further search, the terrorist was apprehended too," read an official statement.

The J&K Police informed that two terrorists with links to Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested with incriminating materials in their possession in Awantipora area.

Terrorists neutralised by Security Forces in Jammu

This comes just days after four Jaish terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces during heavy firing in an encounter that broke near Nagrota Toll Plaza in Jammu district early on Thursday morning. Sources told Republic that after the Indian security forces received information about the truck that was trying to enter Kashmir Valley, the forces beefed up the security. Later, when the truck was confronted by the security forces, the terrorists who were travelling in it indiscriminately fired upon the security forces and attempted to flee via the forest route. In response to the firing, troops of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, CRPF, Indian Army troops, and other special agencies were deployed to neutralise the terrorists at the earliest. Due to the threat in the area, the security was beefed up and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed as the encounter took place near a residential area.

It was later found that the terrorists, who were carrying medicines and other gear with made-in-Karachi labels along with heavy assault rifles and other arms and ammunition, were planning a big attack attempting to disrupt the DDC elections in J&K on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

(With inputs from ANI)