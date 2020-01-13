Goons Attack Republic TV Crew At Jamia, Union Minster Javadekar Condemns Act

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, in an exclusive interview to Republic TV said that he condemns the attack on the press. He asserted that freedom of the press is the essence of democracy thus it is important to preserve it. This comes after Republic TV’s crew was attacked by the protesters in Jamia University on Monday.

Javadekar on Republic TV attack

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while speaking about attacks on Republic TV said, “We condemn the attack on the press. Freedom is the essence of democracy. Congress and AAP are trying to disturb the peace in the society. They promoted and instigated violence in Delhi. The attacks are also sponsored by them.”

“They don’t want the truth to emerge. They want falsehood to win the day, which will not happen. This is because CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens. This law does not apply to them. There is no doubt about anyone’s citizenship in India, this law just gives citizenship to the people who came to India after their religious persecution in Pakistan,” he added.

“We condemn the attack on TV crew and let me tell you once again that AAP and Congress are two faces of the same coin and they are creating disturb. But that’s not going to succeed. They will suffer because of having such an attitude,” said the Union Minister.

Republic TV attacked

After being dragged and thrown out of the Jamia Millia University Vice-Chancellor's office on Monday, Republic TV's crew was heckled and were told to switch off cameras, blocking them from reporting about the students' protests. Republic TV's legal editor Rhythm Bharadwaj and Correspondent Sumi Rajappan who were reporting outside the VC office were first gheraoed, heckled and then finally forced to vacate the area as protestors started sloganeering against the media. Moreover, after incessant heckling, the reporters were forced out of the university itself by the security guards.

