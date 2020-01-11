Javadekar Lauds JNU Police Probe, Gehlot Slams It Saying 'orders Came From Above'

After the shocking revelations that came during the Delhi police briefing which proved links of Left in the JNU campus violence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lauded the police investigation saying that the Delhi Police had 'unmasked' the involvement of left-leaning students in JNU violence. He also urged the students to 'care for the wishes of their parents' who had sent them to the University 'for a good education' and urged them to start attending classes.

Delhi Police probe so far has also established that Left leaning students had carried out a planned attack. They destroyed server of the university to stop registration of students, disabled CCTV cameras, & hit students in Periyar hostel. #LeftBehindJNUViolence — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 11, 2020

Role of outsiders unlikely: Delhi Police

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible for all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organizations. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students.

'Orders from above'

Post this, the Congress slammed the Delhi police's investigation which identified 7 JNUSU students as the masked attackers, demanding that the Delhi Commissioner should 'resign' over their 'partial probe.' The JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has also been named by the police for being responsible for orchestrating the attack. Following his party' stand, Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot stated, that all of this was happening because of orders from 'above.'

"If masked people go inside the university and attack everyone and still police don't initiate action, I have not heard anything of that sort. It's only possible if police have orders from someone above them. You are not taking action. The new generation is getting upset," said Ashok Gehlot.

