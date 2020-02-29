JD(U) Bihar MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto Passes Away After Prolonged Illness At 72

Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, February 28, in New Delhi's AIIMS hospital after a prolonged illness. As per reports, Mahto was admitted to the hospital on February 10 after his health started deteriorating.

JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced that Baidyanath Prasad Mahto will be given a state funeral.

Harivansh and Nityanand Rai condole his death

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday expressed their condolences over the JD(U) leader's death. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Harivansh said, "I am shocked to hear the news of the death of Baidyanath Mahto who was two times MP and 3 times MLA from Bihar. As a rural development Minister in Bihar Government, Mahto has done excellent work. He was down to earth political leader and always worked for the development of the state."

While the MoS for Home Affairs said, "This is a sad moment for me that my parliament colleague and active politician from Bihar Baidyanath Mahto died due to illness. I offer my humble tribute to the departed soul and pray to God to support his family in this hour of grief."

About Baidyanath Prasad Mahto

Mahto was a JD(U) MP from Bihar's Valmiki Nagar constituency as well as a Member of Indian Parliament to the 15th and 17th Lok Sabha. He had won the 2009 and 2019 general elections. Earlier, Mahto was elected three times to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Nautan. He has also served as the Minister of Rural Development Department from 2005 to 2008 in Bihar.

(With ANI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)