Jharkhand Mandates 14-day Home Quarantine For Incoming Air Passengers

The Jharkhand government has mandated that every person coming into the State from other parts of the country by air will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days and observe guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. In an order on Sunday, the government has asked all passengers to arrange their own private vehicles or taxi for movement to their destination from Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. Domestic flights are set to fly from Monday after nearly two-months of staying dormant.

As per the order, in case a returnee under quarantine develops any symptoms requiring medical attention, the person shall immediately report to the nearest government medical authorities. All the airlines operating from Birsa Munda airport shall share the list of passengers (arrivals) with details as required by the State Transport and Civil Aviation Secretary.

READ | Guidelines For Train Travel Due To Resume On June 1; All You Need To Know

Further, the following categories of travellers shall be exempt from mandatory quarantine in Jharkhand upon arrival:

Any person travelling to Jharkhand and intending to exit within 24 hours Any returnee who has undergone prescribed quarantine

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Domestic & Intl Travel Guidelines Issued; Cases At 1,31,868

Centre issues domestic travel guidelines

A day ahead of domestic flights resuming partial operations, the Centre on Sunday, has issued a list of guidelines for any kind of domestic travel (air/rail/inter-state bus). The 12 guidelines advises downloading Aarogya Setu app, mandates face masks during travel, sanitisation of airports, bus terminals, railway stations, thermal screening. It also allows states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

READ | Domestic flights to resume, here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers

The guidelines state that asymptomatic passengers are permitted to travel, but will be advised to self-monitor for 14 days. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients will be sent to the nearest COVID health facility, with mild symptomatic patients given the option of home quarantine - if they test negative. The Centre has also advised asymptomatic people to inform district surveillance officer if they develop symptoms.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Delhi To Issue SOP For People Flying In From Outside In Line With Centre's Guidelines