JMM-Congress-RJD Alliance To Form Govt In 2-3 Days, Asserts Hemant Soren's Brother

Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Chief, Hemant Soren informed the media on Tuesday that the JMM-led alliance will form government in two-three days. The probable CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren won from two constituencies of Dumka and Barhait in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He won by a margin of 13,188 votes from the Dumka seat and from the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes.

Basant Soren on govt formation

"As people's mandate is with us, we are forming government in 2-3 days," Basant told media. On being asked if the government will be formed by the opposition alliance similar to Maharashtra, he said, "Maharashtra scenario was completely different from here." Criticising the BJP government in Jharkhand he further said, "People had decided what they have thought. Citizens had decided to remove the corrupted and arrogant government. They (BJP) do development by just saying and promising and we bring development by working on the ground."

When asked about his role in the party, Basant said, “Basant Soren is here with you all....with the public. In the future, if leadership wants me to contest the election then I will surely fight.”

Jharkhand elections

The Congress, JMM and RJD fought the Jharkhand elections together. Hemant Soren defeated BJP's Simon Malto from the Barhait seat while on the Dumka seat he once again defeated BJP's incumbent candidate Lois Marandi. The alliance won the elections with an absolute majority by winning 47 seats in 81-member assembly. BJP, on the other hand, only won 25 seats in the state.

As per the Election Commission of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morch won a total of 30 seats in the assembly. On the other hand, their allies Congress and RJD won 16 and one seat each. Other parties like Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won three seats, AJSU two, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) one, NCP one and independents two.

