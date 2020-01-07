JNUSU Thanks Deepika Padukone For Her Campus Visit, Says 'Women Stand Together In Crisis'

Thanking actress Deepika Padukone for her support, JNUSU on Tuesday tweeted their gratitude for her appearance at the protest held in JNU campus. The official Twitter handle stated that women stood with each other, marched on the streets and led the country in times of crisis. They also shared a photo of the actress greeting JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.

JNUSU: 'Women stand together in crisis'

In times of crisis, women stand beside each other. Women revolt. Women march on the streets. Women are the leaders of this country.

Thank you, @deepikapadukone #JNUResists pic.twitter.com/yxrjbI263V — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone at JNU protest

Amid the promotions of her next movie 'Chhapaak', actress Deepika Padukone was spotted on the JNU campus in an apparent expression of solidarity with the JNUSU after the horrific attack on Sunday. She was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack. ABVP has released a video claiming that Aishe was leading the 'masked mob' while JNUSU has said that she was the one stopping the mob.

Padukone who was dressed in a black sweater was also seen sharing the stage with CPI(M) leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. Sources report that the actress spent only seven minutes outside the Sabarmati T-point in the campus where the protests were going on. While BJP has slammed her appearance and asked for a boycott of the movie - 'Chhapaak', Congress has said that she does not owe an explanation.

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. Another FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a separate fact-finding is probing into the case. Police have urged the public to come forward with videos and messages related to the case.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

