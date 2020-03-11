Now A BJP Leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia Lavishes Praise On PM Modi; Makes Big Statement

After former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was inducted into the BJP on Wednesday, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the nation is safe under his leadership.

Delivering his address, Scindia said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the biggest mandate in history twice. He has respected the mandate and has worked effectively and dedicatedly to develop the nation. The Prime Minister has also improved the global image of India. I believe that India's future is safe in PM Narendra Modi's hands."

WATCH: The moment Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP, in the presence of JP Nadda

Scindia Joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Speaking at the induction ceremony Scindia said, "I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it."

"There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life."

READ | STUNNING: Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress at his BJP induction; watch the full statement

Nadda welcomes Scindia

Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party.

Jyotiraditya Ji is joining his family today, I welcome him heartily. Rajmata Ji has been an idol for us and a leader who gives a vision and direction to all of us. She helped the party to advance its ideology from infancy. I extend my heartfelt greetings on my behalf and behalf of all the workers."

READ | 'Still at Modi-Shah's doorstep?' Congress lists everything it did for Jyotiraditya Scindia

READ | A day after Scindia's resignation, his nameplate from Bhopal Congress office removed