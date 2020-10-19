Kamal Nath Alleges 'politics' By Chouhan Over 'item' Remark, Says 'always Respected Women'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit back at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his letter slamming the former's 'item' remark, asking him why he was silent on the crimes against women under the BJP or by BJP leaders. The Congress leader also alleged that the CM's remarks were riddled with a political agenda ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

"If you were really concerned about women's safety, you would not remain silent on Hathras, Swami Chinmayananda, and even the crimes committed by BJP's Kuldeep Sengar. It is crystal clear that you are influenced by your politics for votes, you have never cared for women's safety or respect," he said.

"The way in which you put forward lies in your election rallies, lie in your announcements, break coconuts full of lies, lie so much that even it would get embarrassed by you, is the same way in which you highlighted lies in your letter to Sonia Gandhi," said Kamal Nath.

Read: NCW Chief To Send Notice To Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe, Will Write To Election Commission

Read: BJP Minister Imarti Devi Asks Sonia Gandhi To Expel Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe

The Congress leader also alleged that CM Chouhan was using lies to 'lead the citizens astray'. "I am shocked that today you are writing a letter after your government of 15 years has seen abuse of women, misbehavior with our daughters and sisters, and a crime against women. You were silent while all this was happening," he said. "Even in your government of 7 months, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, women faced mistreatment while you remained silent," he added.

"In my 40 years of public life, I have always respected women and I will always respect women, but I will never indulge in petty politics like you," Kamal Nath said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi

Stirring another controversy ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item' during his election rally. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

In a strong signal to the Congress leadership, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan and other top BJP leaders observed a two-hour silent protest in Bhopal against Kamal Nath's sexist remarks. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he urged her to strongly condemn Nath's statement and immediately remove him from all party posts. The MP CM added that her inaction shall be construed as support for the 'item' remark.

Read: 'Don't Pretend To Worry About Democracy': BJP To Sonia Gandhi On Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe

Read: 'We Are All Item': Kamal Nath & Congress Unapologetic Over Sexist Slur Against Imarti Devi