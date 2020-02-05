Balu Varghese Weds Aileena Amon: Unseen Pictures Of The Star-studded Wedding

Popular Malayalam actor Balu Varghese tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aileena Amon on February 2, 2020. The traditional-Christian style wedding was reportedly held at Sr James Church, Cheranaloor, Kochi. Dressed in a gapper black three-piece designer piece Balu Varghese was exuding uber cool vibes. Meanwhile, his bride Aileena Amon stole the show in a long white gown. Here are some pictures from Balu and Aileena's wedding.

Check out Balu Varghese and Aileena Amon's wedding pictures:

Source: Magic Motion Media Instagram

The wedding that was a starry affair, saw the attendance of Mollywood celebrities like Asif Ali, Ganapathy, and Jean-Paul Lal, Lal, Arjun Ashokan, among others. According to the reports, the grand wedding was followed by a lavish reception at Vallarpadam, Kochi.

Balu Varghese and Aileena Amon's love story

The newlywed Balu Varghese and Aileena Amon reportedly met during the shooting of Jis Joy's Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. The movie, starring Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, catapulted the love story of Balu and Aileena. According to reports, the couple dated for a few months, after which Balu proposed Aileena in the presence of their families. The couple, who got engaged in January 2020, decided to take the plunge last December with the blessing of their families.

Balu Varghese shot to fame with his role in Lal Jr's Honey Bee (2013). The movie, starring Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead, helped establish Balu Varghese. In a short span, the actor has starred in movies like Hi I'm Tony (2014), King Liar (2016), Chunkzz (2017), Happy Sardar (2019), among others. Meanwhile, Aileena Amon is reported to be a popular model, who has been the cover girl for many reputed magazines.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Balu Varghese Instagram)

