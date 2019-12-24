Karnataka: BJP's Nalin Kateel Slams Congress Over Violent Protests In Mangalore

BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday, December 24, slammed the Congress over the on-going violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to him, "When the Congress is in power, they enjoy everything but once they lose, they create riots.

Speaking about the violence in Mangalore, the BJP leader said, "Congress' own former minister and law minister UT Khadar was behind whatever happened in a peaceful place like Mangalore. Stones were thrown on the police by rioters in Kashmir style." He further accused the Congress of "directly supporting such elements to protest against the government."

Violence erupts in Mangalore

On December 19, in Bunder area of Mangalore, despite imposition of section 144, the anti-CAA protests against took a violent turn between 3 pm and 6 pm. According to reports, the police fired at the protesters leading to the death of two civilians.

A set of videos that have emerged from CCTV cameras in the vicinity show that a large number of stones, mortars were brought in tempos and autos by section of the protestors. The footage also shows men with their faces covered turning the CCTV cameras away, throwing stones at them and even damaging them with bamboo sticks.

Along with it, scores of protestors throwing stones and blocking the road that was supposed to be taken by the police reinforcement teams have been captured on tape.

In the wake of the passing of the act, violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

