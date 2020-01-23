Karnataka: Girls Learning Table While Dancing Leave Netizens Impressed

An initiative of Karnataka government schools for the creative learning process is making rounds on the internet after an interesting video surfaced online. A video of children learning multiplication tables while singing and dancing, as a part of Nali Kali strategy, was shared on Twitter that left netizens impressed.

If only I was taught 3-Table like in this #Kannada school.

Not sure about my #math, would have at least got good in #dance by now:).

Wonder which #Karnataka school this is?@readingkafka @neeleshmisra pic.twitter.com/RaUKrFZfFL — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) January 21, 2020

The 45-second video, in which group of girls are dancing while learning the table of three, has received more than 17,000 views and netizens are praising the schools for the creative technique.

Thanks for sharing! This month I have seen several such videos from Karnataka govt. schools where students were taught lessons in very creative ways. Great going @nimmasuresh sir! Thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏 — Samir ಕುಮಾರ್ Rakshit (@rakshitmca) January 22, 2020

Now I know why girls always excelled both in math and dance!

Thanks for the answer I have been seeking for years, Vasanthi! :)

On a serious note, awesome effort by the school, any idea which school this is.@RekhaBasavaraju @mani1972ias - should encourage these learning efforts! — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) January 22, 2020

Wish my math teacher too was like their teacher during my school days. 🤗🤗 https://t.co/Fzfffj32du — Chetana Baliga 🇮🇳 (@BaligaChetana) January 22, 2020

Nali Kali strategy

According to a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Nali Kali strategy was developed in 1995 by teachers in Mysore district to help retain children in school and increase enrolment, particularly of girls. “Child competencies were pegged to a learning ladder and the learning process was organised into milestones providing every child the opportunity to assess his or her own progress,” said the UN agency in its report. The scope of the strategy was later expanded and several other districts implemented it in their schools.

