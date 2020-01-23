The Debate
Karnataka: Girls Learning Table While Dancing Leave Netizens Impressed

General News

An initiative of Karnataka government schools for the creative learning process is making rounds on the internet after an interesting video surfaced online.

Karnataka

An initiative of Karnataka government schools for the creative learning process is making rounds on the internet after an interesting video surfaced online. A video of children learning multiplication tables while singing and dancing, as a part of Nali Kali strategy, was shared on Twitter that left netizens impressed.

The 45-second video, in which group of girls are dancing while learning the table of three, has received more than 17,000 views and netizens are praising the schools for the creative technique. 

Nali Kali strategy

According to a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Nali Kali strategy was developed in 1995 by teachers in Mysore district to help retain children in school and increase enrolment, particularly of girls. “Child competencies were pegged to a learning ladder and the learning process was organised into milestones providing every child the opportunity to assess his or her own progress,” said the UN agency in its report. The scope of the strategy was later expanded and several other districts implemented it in their schools.

Published:
