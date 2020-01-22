VIRAL: Travis Head Pulls Off An Absolute Ripper To Dismiss Hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head took a stunning catch to get rid of a dangerous Glenn Maxwell during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Travis Head stuns Glenn Maxwell

This had happened in the 10th over of the Melbourne Stars run chase which was bowled by Wes Agar. On the fourth delivery, the bowler had bowled a length ball outside the line of off stump as Glenn Maxwell heaved it with full force. Even though he got the timing right, he did not get the desired result as Travis Head took a screamer at extra cover. He was on the ground after taking a ripper but ensured that the ball did not slip away from his hands as he completed the catch.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Six and out! Glenn Maxwell whacked Wes Agar for six before exiting the next ball. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Jc4FiEYFOM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 22, 2020

Strikers get the better of Stars

The Adelaide Strikers posted 162/4 in their 20 overs riding on Jonathan Wells' stellar innings of an unbeaten 36-ball 55 at a strike rate of 152.78 including four boundaries and two maximums. Clint Hinchliffe was the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars with figures of 3/19 from his three overs at an economy rate of 6.33.

In reply, Melbourne Stars were losing wickets at regular intervals but Peter Handscomb kept the visitors in the hunt. He remained unbeaten on a 39-ball 65 at a strike rate of 166.67 which included six boundaries and two maximums. But it was not enough in the end as the hosts registered a 11-run win.

Veteran pacer Peter Siddle was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers with figures of 4/33 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.25.

