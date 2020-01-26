Republic Day: Karnataka Tableau Highlights 'work Is Worship' Philosophy Of Basaveshwara

As the country is celebrating its 71st Republic Day, Karnataka showcased its state philosophy at the Republic Day parade at Delhi's Rajpath on Sunday. The tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience). The front of the tableau replicated Basaveshwara's preaching - "Work is Worship".

About the Centre for Experience

The 'Centre for Experience' is the socio-religious centre that exists in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka. Regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind, it represents composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values. As per reports, these values were propagated by the saint and social reformer- Basaveshwara and other followers of Basva philosophy.

Tableaux pass through Rajghat

The Defence Ministry this year had selected 16 states, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and six Ministries to participate in the Parade. The states included- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The 90-minute long Republic Day Parade commenced which was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command. Further, the all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

