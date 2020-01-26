The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lt Gen Asit Mistry Leads Mega R-Day Celebration At Rajpath As Parade Commander

General News

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry on Sunday led the spectacular parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day as Parade Commander. He also led the parade last year.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republic Day

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry on Sunday led the spectacular parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day as Parade Commander. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, is the second-in-command for the parade. General Officer Commanding Delhi area, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, had also led the Republic day parade on 2019.

A 21-cannon salute

Earlier, a 21-cannon salute - a customary gun salute performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour - were fired at an interval of 2.25 seconds to cover entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each.
The parade, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, will last for around 90 minutes and include a flypast by MI-17 and Rudra armed helicopters, a display of the country's latest weapons and equipments, and sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and thirteen Military bands.

First woman parade Adjutant

Indian Army Captain Tanya Shergill became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this year, and she led an Army Signal Corps contingent. As many as 22 tableaus of various states, union territories, and government departments also moved past India Gate. This was be followed by various cultural items by school children and then a motorcycle display by an all-women team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

READ | Western Railways aces Swachh Bharat Mission with Mumbai's clean tracks on Republic Day

READ | Nitin Gadkari wishes nation on Republic Day, unfurls Tricolour at his residence

PM Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial in New Delhi. 

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman extends greetings on Republic Day; wishes 'good luck' to the nation

READ | Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA