Lt Gen Asit Mistry Leads Mega R-Day Celebration At Rajpath As Parade Commander

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry on Sunday led the spectacular parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day as Parade Commander. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, is the second-in-command for the parade. General Officer Commanding Delhi area, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, had also led the Republic day parade on 2019.

Delhi: This year's #Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area pic.twitter.com/Vh0IXfRvHx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

A 21-cannon salute

Earlier, a 21-cannon salute - a customary gun salute performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour - were fired at an interval of 2.25 seconds to cover entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each.

The parade, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, will last for around 90 minutes and include a flypast by MI-17 and Rudra armed helicopters, a display of the country's latest weapons and equipments, and sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and thirteen Military bands.

First woman parade Adjutant

Indian Army Captain Tanya Shergill became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this year, and she led an Army Signal Corps contingent. As many as 22 tableaus of various states, union territories, and government departments also moved past India Gate. This was be followed by various cultural items by school children and then a motorcycle display by an all-women team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Delhi: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas” #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/fAEJ0k6XkZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

PM Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present. pic.twitter.com/CGTWo2Co4Y — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

