To Boost COVID-19 Detection, Karnataka Govt To Purchase 2 Lakh Rapid Test Kits

Karnataka is set to order an additional two lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 detection, the State Government announced at a task force meeting on Thursday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials attended the meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

He said that China has agreed to supply rapid test kits which are expected to ramp up the number of COVID-19 tests in Karnataka. Besides, 250 kiosks will be set up in the state to collect saliva samples of symptomatic patients. Such kiosks will be established one-by-one in various talukas, said Ashwathnarayan explaining that this would boost the sample collection process and prevent the spread of disease.

READ | Hundreds Of Kalaburagi Villagers Flout Lockdown To Celebrate Chariot Festival In Karnataka

The Deputy CM also informed that the order for 25,000 RT-PCR kits was also approved by the Chinese government.

He stressed that COVID-19 patients should only be treated at government hospitals, and a specific Coronavirus helpline number would be activated to address the queries of people regarding the same.

The Karnataka Government has also issued orders that no mass prayers shall be conducted during Ramadan as part of precautionary measures. Ashwathnarayan also said that cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat members have been completed in the state.

READ | Karnataka Researchers Remodel Old Refrigerator Into Disinfectant Chamber To Fight COVID-19

COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka reported its 13th COVID-19 death overall while 36 people tested positive, the highest single-day tally so far, taking the total number of infections in the state to 315 on Thursday, the health department said. With the spike in the number of cases and deaths, the government said, it "unfortunately" did not get 100 per cent cooperation from the people with regard to the lockdown.

A total of 13,724 samples were tested so far, out of which 1,241 were done on Thursday alone. So far 13,074 samples, including 1,169 on Thursday, have returned negative in testing. Responding to a question, Kumar said, a total of 49 cases linked to pharma company Jubilant in Nanjanagudu has come out as positive while 46 cases linked to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive and their contacts are about 48 people.

READ | Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Karnataka: These Are The Sealed Districts

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Violates Social Distancing Norms While Inaugurating COVID Kiosk

(With inputs from agencies)