Karnataka's Hubballi Junction Station To Get World's Longest Railway Platform: Railway Min

Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared beautiful pictures of Karnataka's Hubballi Junction railway station which is currently getting a makeover. Soon, the Hubbali railway station will be transformed into the world's longest railway platform. The railway division of South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has undertaken the task of enhancing the infrastructure as well as the amenities of the Hubballi Junction station.

"1,505 meters"

While sharing the pictures of the railway station, Piyush Goyal said that it is 'providing a delightful experience to passengers due to all the facilities it provides along with the cleanliness. He further added Hubballi station is 'a class apart'. In an earlier tweet, Bengaluru MP PC Mohan had informed that the South Western Railway zone will be increasing the length of the Hubballi Junction platform from 550 meters to about 1,505 meters. The remodelling of the platform is being done at the cost of Rs. 90 crore and it is expected to be completed by January 2021, informed PC Mohan.

Hubballi Junction Railway Station of Karnataka is providing a delightful experience to passengers with its cleanliness, vibrant lighting, beautification & modern facilities.



The enhanced infrastructure & new passenger-friendly amenities have made this station a class apart. pic.twitter.com/Hd0jWa533d — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 4, 2020

.#HubballiRailway Station will soon have the longest railway platform in the world. The @SWRRLY will increase the length of the platform from 550 metres to 1,505 metres at a cost of Rs 90 crore and the work is expected to be completed by the end of Jan 2021. @JoshiPralhad pic.twitter.com/KNqaKVpIHd — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) November 3, 2020

According to media reports, the Ministry had earlier decided to increase the length of the platform to about 1,400 meters but later decided to push it to 1,505 meters. Media reports also suggest that Hubballi railway station will also have additional new platforms as part of this project along with some more exit and entry gates. Reports further add that Hubballi yard is also being remodelled. The delay in the projected is reportedly due to the lack of labourers amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Hubballi Junction railway station is Karnataka's busiest railway station after Bengaluru as it connected several major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad among others.

Currently, North-Eastern Railway division's Gorakhpur railway station is the longest railway platform in the world. The longest railway station which is located in Uttar Pradesh measures 1,366 meters and the remodelled platform and yard were inaugurated in 2013.

