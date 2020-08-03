Last Updated:

Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For Covid-19; Goes Into Home Quarantine

The Sivagangai Congress MP took to Twitter to announce that he had been tested positive for Coronavirus, and only possessed mild symptoms

Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus. The Sivagangai Congress MP took to Twitter to announce that he had been tested positive for Coronavirus, and only possessed mild symptoms. He added that he was in home quarantine and advised all those who had come in contact with him to follow medical protocol. 

Amit Shah, Yediyurappa test COVID positive 

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Coronavirus. Amit Shah took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

Shortly after, news of Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa testing positive also emerged. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine. 

