Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For Covid-19; Goes Into Home Quarantine

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus. The Sivagangai Congress MP took to Twitter to announce that he had been tested positive for Coronavirus, and only possessed mild symptoms. He added that he was in home quarantine and advised all those who had come in contact with him to follow medical protocol.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Amit Shah, Yediyurappa test COVID positive

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Coronavirus. Amit Shah took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Shortly after, news of Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa testing positive also emerged. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

