Kerala: Bride Surprises Groom With Dance Performance, Internet All Hearts

A bride in Kerala surprised her husband-to-be and the guests by entering the venue with a dance with her bridesmaids and the video of her performance has taken over the internet. According to a local media report, the bride identified as Anjali aimed to surprise her groom, Varun. In the video, Anjali can be seen wearing a red saree and dancing to the song 'Malaiyiru'. She even continues to dance as she walked up to the stage.

Be prepared folks. This is Year 2020. Brides will no more be shy or coy on their big days. See how a bride makes her entrance for her wedding in Cannor, Kerala.😝😆🥰👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/y9ZZjnYEpu — Karan Kapoor (@karannkapoor18) January 28, 2020

The video shared on various social media platforms has received over 60,000 views and 1,400 likes. According to reports, the video was filmed at CR Auditorium in Kannur. A Twitter user also commented, “After seeing all this it seems I should marry now”. Another wrote, “That's how an entrance should be”.

READ: Irfan Pathan Posts Adorable Message For Wife Safa Baig On Wedding Anniversary

I simply loved this!! — Dr.Divya🇮🇳 (@DocDiv17) February 3, 2020

Ability to dance in a saree and bridal costume is remarkable. Hats off. — A/Prof (Dr) Sanjib Goswami 💯🔙🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@DrSanjivG) February 4, 2020

Absolutely loving this. She is gorgeous. https://t.co/b5up0k3n6m — TweetInder (@TweetInder) February 4, 2020

She planned her wedding dance, she executed her wedding dance with killer moves, her family danced with her. She was happy...

Woke aunties at twitter pic.twitter.com/gMGIp8ZVT2 — TULIKA JOSHI (@TULIKAJOSHI10) February 4, 2020

READ: Karisma Kapoor Did The Most 'desi-mom' Thing Ever At Armaan Jain's Wedding; Watch

However, the video also received several criticisms as many internet users objected to the dance.

Not cool — RJ (@v_2rj) February 3, 2020

Too old school to like this — Ravi Sharma (@RaviSharma210) February 4, 2020

Weddings have become dance performance podiums & entertainment events, fellow friends are contesters & guests have become the judges of this competition!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Abhilash Goud (@WackOfAllTrades) February 4, 2020

READ: Tara Sutaria Turns Heads At Armaan Jain's Wedding In A Dazzling Pink Lehenga

Groom forced to trek

In another bizarre incident, a groom in Uttarakhand reportedly travelled four km on foot along with the guests and the entire baraat in order to make it to his marriage ceremony. The video which was shared on social media showed a groom dressed in his wedding attire carrying an umbrella and marching across the thick sheets of snow trekking on the mountains along with a long queue of the ceremony guests.

READ: 'We Back CAA' Marriage Card Duo Has Tricolour-themed Wedding; Bats For Population Control