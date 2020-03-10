The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kerala District Collector Urges People To Avoid Gatherings Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

General News

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the District Collector of Pathanamthitta in Kerala, PB Nooh, has urged people to avoid all kinds of gatherings for the next 15 days.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide and increasing cases in India, the District Collector of Pathanamthitta PB Nooh in Kerala urged people to avoid all kinds of gatherings for the next 15 days. 

Pathanamthitta is the district with the maximum number of cases reported. 

READ | 8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Health Min

Concerning the outbreak of the virus, a meeting was conducted at the Collectorate on Monday which was attended by various religious and social leaders. 

In the meeting, Nooh suggested, "People with respiratory illness, fever, the cough should not attend any public events. Only a very few people will be allowed for the Sunday prayers in Churches. People should avoid handshakes and hugs."

READ | Crucial 48 hours for Kerala ahead as multiple Coronavirus test results awaited

He also advised people to offer Namaz from homes as the water used for washing feet and face could be a potential career of the virus. 

On his Facebook post, Nood stated that only a few people should attend marriages and funerals in the district which is to avoid people from infected regions.

Kerala coronavirus outbreak

In the latest development, Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of Coronavirus. Out of the six cases, four in Kottayam Medical College, and two in the Pathanamthitta General Hospital have been confirmed. As per the Chief Minister of Kerala State Pinarayi Vijayan, the number has reached to 12 in the State.

READ | Kerala administration strengthens surveillance as Coronavirus cases increase

After a special cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister announced a high alert across the State. The Minister tweeted, "Cabinet Decisions | Fighting #Covid19 | State put under high alert | All public programs suspended till this 31st | Educational institutions of classes up to VII will remain closed | No change in exams for classes VIII to X | Awareness programmes across the State."

As of Tuesday, the number of Coronavirus cases in India has soared up to 53. 

READ | Coronavirus: Kerala CM confirms 6 new cases, suspends schools up to 7th std till March 31

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Madhya Pradesh
CONG CRISIS IN GUJARAT?
Congress
CONG CONFIDENT OF KAMAL NATH GOVT
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE