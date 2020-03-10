Kerala District Collector Urges People To Avoid Gatherings Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide and increasing cases in India, the District Collector of Pathanamthitta PB Nooh in Kerala urged people to avoid all kinds of gatherings for the next 15 days.

Pathanamthitta is the district with the maximum number of cases reported.

Concerning the outbreak of the virus, a meeting was conducted at the Collectorate on Monday which was attended by various religious and social leaders.

In the meeting, Nooh suggested, "People with respiratory illness, fever, the cough should not attend any public events. Only a very few people will be allowed for the Sunday prayers in Churches. People should avoid handshakes and hugs."

He also advised people to offer Namaz from homes as the water used for washing feet and face could be a potential career of the virus.

On his Facebook post, Nood stated that only a few people should attend marriages and funerals in the district which is to avoid people from infected regions.

Kerala coronavirus outbreak

In the latest development, Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of Coronavirus. Out of the six cases, four in Kottayam Medical College, and two in the Pathanamthitta General Hospital have been confirmed. As per the Chief Minister of Kerala State Pinarayi Vijayan, the number has reached to 12 in the State.

After a special cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister announced a high alert across the State. The Minister tweeted, "Cabinet Decisions | Fighting #Covid19 | State put under high alert | All public programs suspended till this 31st | Educational institutions of classes up to VII will remain closed | No change in exams for classes VIII to X | Awareness programmes across the State."

As of Tuesday, the number of Coronavirus cases in India has soared up to 53.