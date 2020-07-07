Kerala Gold Smuggling: UAE Ambassador Assures Full Cooperation With Customs For Probe

The UAE Embassy on Tuesday gave its first official reaction on the gold smuggling by an employee in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Speaking to a private news publication, the UAE Ambassador to India affirmed that his country would fully cooperate with the Indian Customs authorities to investigate the matter. Moreover, he called for strict legal action against those involved in the gold smuggling racket.

Gold smuggling racket busted

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over the gold smuggling controversy. He claimed that the IT Secretary M Sivasankar had direct involvement in this racket. Thereafter, the senior Congress leader indicated that the responsibility lies with the CM.

Congress' Ramesh Chennithala remarked, "A gold smuggling case came to light on the Thiruvananthapuram airport yesterday. I was told by the news, the main accused is an employee in the IT department of Kerala. It has been reported that she worked in the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram afterwards she is now working in the IT department of the state government. IT secretaries have direct involvement in this, it is clear. The IT Secretary is also the secretary of the Chief Minister."

