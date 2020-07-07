Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Vijayan Sheds Responsibility, Distances From Key Accused

Amid raging controversy over the Kerala gold smuggling case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought to distance his government from the case saying that the parcel didn't come to any of the state government agency but rather for the United Arab Emirates Consulate, and the state has no role in it.

"How can the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case anyway be related to state government? The parcel didn't come to any of the state government agencies, it came for UAE Consulate. If there is any failure, how can the state government be responsible? It has no role," Pinarayi Vijayan said while asserting that airports and all facilities in it are the Centre's responsibility and not the state's.

Vijayan also tried to distance the CMO and the IT Department from Swapna Suresh, the alleged main conspirator in the racket who worked in the IT department of the Kerala Government and whose contract has now been suspended.

"The woman in question in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case has no connection with CMO or IT Department. This woman was working as a Marketing Manager for a project under the IT Department as a contract employee. She was taken through a placement agency," the CM said.

Gold smuggling racket busted

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over the gold smuggling controversy. He claimed that the IT Secretary M Sivasankar had direct involvement in this racket. Thereafter, the senior Congress leader indicated that the responsibility lies with the CM.

The UAE Ambassador to India on Tuesday affirmed that his country would fully cooperate with the Indian Customs authorities to investigate the matter. Moreover, he called for strict legal action against those involved in the gold smuggling racket.

