Khalistan Supporters Protest Outside Indian Embassy In US In Support Of Agitating Farmers

Khalistan supporters on Wednesday held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of farmers demonstrating against the the three farm laws in India. The supporters raised the Khalistani flag and held banners that read "We are farmers, not terrorists."

The protests in the US came just a day after agitating farmers stormed Delhi's Red Fort and unleashed violence in the city during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Violating the routes permitted to take out the rally in the national capital, the farmers began to break police barricades, vandalize public property, engaged in violent clashes with the cops that led to mass injuries. At least 83 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Even as violence broke out, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait denied reports of violence and claimed that the march was peaceful. He said that the Centre should repeal the farm laws or farmers would continue to protest.

SFJ incites farmer protests in India

The chaotic scenes witnessed in Delhi on January 26 were similar to those demanded by the pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who attempted to infiltrate the ongoing farmers' protests with an aim to propagate their Khalistani agenda. The radical outfit had made shocking offers in the name of rewards to the farmers for taking out the 'Kesari tractor rally' and hoisting the Kesari Khanda instead of the Indian Tricolour.

The SFJ and its supporters have been carrying out similar protests in various other countries in support of the farmers that have rejected the farm laws in India. Khalistan supporters are often staging demonstrations outside the Indian embassies in the US, the UK, Canada among other nations.

