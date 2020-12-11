Khalistan Flags Waved At Protests In UK To Express Solidarity With Farmers' Agitation

It yet another incident, Khalistani flags were witnessed at the protests held outside the Indian High Commission in Birmingham on Friday, to extend solidarity with the ongoing farmers' movement in India. This is the second such incident within a week where separatist flags have been waved outside the Indian Consulate in UK, with the first one being witnessed on Sunday. The protest on Friday in London also witnessed a huge banner imprinted on a truck which severely criticised the three agri bills introduced, claiming that they favoured certain corporates.

Thousands of protestors gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in apparent solidarity with farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre. Thousands of protestors and hundreds of vehicles stormed the streets in the demonstration in support of the farmers.

Members of the Sikh Federation UK, an umbrella organization claiming to represent Sikhs in the UK that is widely seen to be a voice for Khalistan supporters in the UK, were also seen at the protests. In a tweet, the Sikh Federation described the demonstration as a "siege" of the Indian High Commission. Numerous Khalistani flags were seen being waved while demonstrators raised anti-India slogans.

Wanted SJF associate spotted during protests

Among the demonstrators was Paramjeet Singh Pamma, a man wanted in India for his connections to banned terror group Sikhs for Justice (SJF), which is believed to be funded by Pakistan's ISI. In 2018, Pamma was arrested in Portugal under a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol, but the Portuguese authorities refused to extradite Pamma to India and he was subsequently released.

Following the protests, the Indian High Commission issued a statement and slammed the demonstrators seeking to "pursue their own anti-India agenda" through the ongoing protests in New Delhi.

"As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farm protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda," a statement issued by Vishwesh Negi, Minister, Indian High Commission, London read.

