Kiran Mazumdar Hails Mohalla Clinics In Delhi, Says, 'need To Replicate Model In Country'

The founder of the Biopharmaceutical giant- Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to the microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday, February 19 and posted the pictures of a Mohalla clinic in Delhi. Appreciating the efforts made by the Delhi government she said that she found it really “impressive”. She said that the clinic was clean and efficient, and this model needs to be replicated in the country.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw appreciates Mohalla clinic in Saket

Just visited a Mohalla clinic in saket, Delhi which was most impressive. Neat & clean n very efficient. I spoke to the people who said it was a boon for the Mohalla. Need to replicate this model across the country. ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ ⁦@AamAadmiParty⁩ pic.twitter.com/jjBYMBgvGk — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 19, 2020

Read: PM Modi accuses Kejriwal of stalling Ayushman Bharat, slams Mohalla clinic initiative

PM Modi slams Mohalla Clinic initiative by Kejriwal

While addressing a pre-election rally in New Delhi, on February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of stalling the Centre's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Dwarka snubbed Kejriwal's mohalla clinics. He asked if they were applicable countrywide like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Read: Mohalla Clinics: AAP responds with 'Doctor Kejriwal' caricature on BJP's charge

"What is the fault of the poor people of Delhi that they are being held back from the benefits of the Rs 5 lakh with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. There is one big advantage of the scheme, and it is not just about 5 lakhs. If a citizen of Delhi goes somewhere else like Gwalior, Bhopal Nagpur, Chennai or wherever and falls sick there, will a mohalla clinic reach there? But if Ayushman Bharat was launched in Delhi then wherever a Delhiite would go, he would be able to avail its benefits."

Read: 'Where Are They?': After Schools, BJP Stings Delhi CM Kejriwal's '1000' Mohalla Clinics

BJP takes aim at Mohalla clinic

On January 30, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over claims of health sector development in the national capital. Nadda first posted a video made by the party's IT cell, which was then retweeted by Amit Shah. In the video, testimonies of many people are filmed where they complain of poor facilities at Delhi government's much-touted Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinic initiative.

केजरीवाल जी, आपने हर साल 1000 मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोलने का वादा किया।



1000 क्लीनिक खोलना तो दूर, जो कुछ खुले भी, उनमें न दवाएं हैं, न सुविधाएं।



'आप' की ओछी राजनीति ने दिल्ली के गरीबों को सालाना 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज देने वाली मोदी जी की 'आयुष्मान भारत योजना' से भी वंचित रखा। pic.twitter.com/X4YgSIBXvS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

Read: Kejriwal Proposes Mohalla Marshals In 'guarantee Card' Before AAP's Delhi Manifesto