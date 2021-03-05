Kiren Rijiju Tells Taapsee's Boyfriend To Stick To His Duties As He Complains Of I-T Raids

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reminded badminton coach & Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend, Mathias Boe, that the law of the land was supreme and that they should abide by it after the latter wrote to the Sports Minister on the I-T raids at the celebrity's residence. Mathias Boe, who claimed that he was representing India as a coach for the first time, alleged that he was 'in a bit of turmoil' owing to the raids at Taapsee Pannu's premises and said that it was putting 'unnecessary stress' on her parents while urging Kiren Rijiju to do something about it. Responding to Mathias Boe's bizarre appeal, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed out that the subject matter brought up by Mathias Boe was out of both their domains for discussion and asked him to stick to his professional duties.

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Mathias Boe's bizarre appeal to Kiren Rijiju

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing 🇮🇳 for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. 🤷‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something👍🏼. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

The Income-Tax Department continued its investigation in the alleged tax evasion case involving celebrities of the film industry for the third consecutive day on Friday. The authorities stayed at the same hotel in Pune where actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have been stationed for a film shoot. As per sources, the duo was not allowed to leave their respective hotel rooms throughout the day.

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap under Income Tax scanner

The questioning of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap had started on Wednesday at around 3 pm. The interrogation happening on the 7th floor of the same hotel which has been sealed off. It continued on Thursday as well. The shooting of their movie were canceled on Friday as well while the raids are likely to carry on in different parts of the country.

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, the I-T department was also carrying searches in Hyderabad and Delhi, the official statement had read. In all, 28 locations are said to have been searched. The transactions and dealings of the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films, founded by Anurag Kashyap with Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane, is being investigated On Thursday, producer Madhu Mantena was under the scanner, as his residence and office were raided. The talent management agency KWAN's alleged transactions are being investigated by the Income-Tax Department. His office that is related to the agency, where he serves as a co-promoter, was where the action took place on Thursday.

Income Tax Dept issues statement on raids

"The Income Tax Department is carrying out search and survey operations which started on 03.03.2021 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two Talent Management companies in Mumbai. The search operation is being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The group is mainly engaged in the business of Production of Motion Pictures, web Series, acting, direction, and talent Management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices. During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also. At the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disks, etc which are under investigation. During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Search is continuing in all the premises."

