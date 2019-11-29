Kishan Reddy To Visit The Residence Of Hyderabad Rape And Murder Victim's Family Tomorrow

Minister of State for Home Affairs Government of India, G Kishen Reddy has scheduled a visit to meet the family of the Hyderabad rape and murder victim at their residence. The Union Minister expressed shock over the gruesome crime and directed the Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy to catch hold of the culprits and bring them to books with stringent punishment possible. He has said that such criminals should be prosecuted and no advocate should come in their defense in court.

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to visit tomorrow residence of the woman veterinary doctor who was raped & killed in Shadnagar, Telangana. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PQYVdExeFJ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

The horrific incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in Telangana. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation.

