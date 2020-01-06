Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

Rajasthani food items and dishes are spicy, rich, layered and have a very traditional and authentic taste. Rajasthani people cook a number of different dishes using green chickpeas (Lilve). Lilve Ki Sabzi is a very popular dish in all households.

This is a highly nutritious dish loaded with protein, iron, calcium, and dietary fibres. Lilve Ki Sabzi is generally served with hot steamed rice and chapattis for a meal. So, here is the recipe for this yummiest Rajasthani dish that you can try at home.

Image source: @chefashishjg

Also read | Adadiya Pak Is A Popular Winter Dish In Gujarat; Here Is How To Make It At Home

Other details of Lilve Ki Sabzi

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serving: 3 People

Also read | Makki Ka Dhokla, A Rajasthani Dish And An Easy Recipe To Prepare It At Home

Ingredients for Lilve Ki Sabzi recipe

1 tbsp Cooking oil

1 cup Fresh green chickpeas (Lilve)

1 big potato (Aloo), cut in the cubed shape

1 Bay leaf (Tej Patta)

1 Black cardamom (Badi Elaichi)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Onion, paste

2 tbsp Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 tsp Red chilli powder

¾ tsp Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 tsp Coriander Powder (Dhania)

Salt, as per taste

Water, as required

2 bunches of Coriander (Dhaniya) leaves, finely chopped

Image source: @anjana_gorthi

Also read | An Easy Stuffed Bati Recipe To Try At Home And Enjoy A Lip-smacking Meal

Instructions to cook this delicious Rajasthani dish:

To start with the Rajasthani dish, Lilve Ki Sabzi recipe, the first step is to heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan and add bay leaf, cloves, and Elaichi to it.

Sauté them for about 15 seconds and then add the chopped onions. Sauté the onions till they turn soft and golden brown.

After the onions, add the cubed potatoes and cook for another 5 minutes until they become soft.

Then, put the ginger-garlic paste and onion paste in the pan. Cook it with the other ingredients for 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and masalas like red chili powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder.

Let the Lilve Ki Sabzi cook for 2 minutes on a medium flame to enhance the taste.

Then add curd and the required salt to the pan. As you will see that gravy starts leaving the oil from the sides, you can then add the green chickpeas (Lilve).

Then after 5 minutes, add the required water, stir well and cover it with a lid.

To enhance the taste of the Lilve Ki Sabzi recipe, let it cook till the gravy thickens and the green chickpeas are cooked.

Once the Rajasthani dish starts boiling and is cooked well, garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve this tasty Rajasthani dish, Lilve Ki Sabzi recipe with hot steamed rice and chapattis for a meal.

Image source: @hashbrowsindia

Also read | Papad Ki Sabzi: Know How To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish With These Easy Steps