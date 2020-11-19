LAC Faceoff: MEA Rubbishes Use Of 'microwave Weapons'; Another Rounds Of Talks Soon

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rubbished the news reports which alleged that the Chinese Army used 'microwave weapons' against Indian soldiers. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava termed the reports as "completely baseless". On November 17, a UK daily claimed that Indian soldiers had retreated from two critical hilltops on the south of the Pangong Tso lake as a result of the microwave weapons.

However, this was solely based on the claim by Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at the Beijing-based Renmin University. As per the report, microwave weapons are equipped with "high-frequency electromagnetic pulses" to cause irritation and pain. The professor was quoted as saying that the PLA retook its lost territory without an exchange of fire as the Indian soldiers reportedly escaped after beginning to vomit within 15 minutes of the microwave weapons' use. It is pertinent to note that the Indian Army had also clarified that no such incident took place.

MEA on India-China dialogue

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held meetings with their respective counterparts on the Chinese side.

On this occasion, Srivastava stressed that another round of talks between India and China to resolve the LAC standoff shall take place soon. He recalled that the military commanders of both sides had "candid, in-depth and constructive" discussions during the meeting held at Chushul on November 6. According to the MEA spokesperson, these talks are aimed at ensuring "complete disengagement" and restoration of peace in the border areas.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "The 8th round of India-China military commanders took place in Chushul on November 6 and these discussions were candid, in-depth and constructive. And both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas. The objective of these discussions is to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western sector. We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon to achieve this objective."

